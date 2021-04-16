Wanting to start your own garden but don't know the ABCs of gardening? Or, have experience gardening but just want some new ideas? Join Faulkner County Master Gardeners at the Teaching Garden.
Seven of the beds have been planted with spring vegetables. Lettuce is ready to pick, strawberry plants are blooming and the herb bed is a perfect gardening project idea.
Look for radishes, carrots, onions, sweet peas, potatoes, kale, cabbage, broccoli, and greens plus pollinator flowers to get ideas for your own garden. There are raised beds and pots to help you see how plants can be grown and additional beds being planted now with tomatoes and peppers.
Join experienced Master Gardeners at:
Freyaldenhoven's Greenhouse, 1305 E Siebenmorgen Road, Conway, AR every Saturday through June from 9-11 a.m. beginning in May; Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m.
Masks and social distancing required.
University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture (UADA) is your one-stop shop for research-based gardening knowledge in Arkansas! See their Yard & Garden Resources section at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/yard-garden/ for home gardening tips.
For more information about gardening or joining the Arkansas Master Gardener Program, contact Faulkner County Extension at 501-329-8344.
