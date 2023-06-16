The LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ educational reform legislation, is temporarily back on track after the Arkansas Supreme Court lifted Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herbert Wright’s temporary restraining order blocking the implementation of the law on Thursday.
Two days before the high court’s ruling, in his remarks at Tuesday’s Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Collum told board members that the unclear timeline for when the LEARNS Act will be implemented poses a challenge to the district. When he made his remarks, he said the implementation of the LEARNS Act is expected to begin by Aug. 1 after Wright’s restraining order.
“To summarize the LEARNS Act – it was hurry up and go,” Collum said at Tuesday’s meeting. “[Now, it’s] hurry up and stop.”
Collum said “everything was put on pause,” citing questions the pause brought up regarding the district’s salary schedules for the 2023-2024 school year and other components of the legislation that have to be put into place before the next school year starts on Aug. 21.
“If everything holds steady, we should continue with the salary schedules that were approved and all the other components that were pushed out through the LEARNS Act,” Collum said.
A repeal of the legislation is possible, Collum warned board members. That repeal could occur at any time during the fall, bringing up concerns about how the district will handle sudden changes during the school year. In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat after Tuesday night’s meeting, Collum said he isn’t concerned about CPSD’s ability to implement any of the LEARNS Act changes it has already passed.
“I have no concerns about our ability to implement what we’ve already passed,” Collum said. “I think the bigger concern is if it were to continue to be postponed or if they make any changes right now. We had to hurry up and get all these things implemented in a real short period of time.”
Collum said: “We don’t want to keep see-sawing back and forth. If we’re going to go, let’s go. If we’re going to pause, let’s pause.”
In regards to teacher pay, if a repeal of the LEARNS Act were to occur during the school year, Collum said CPSD would honor its contractual obligations to its teachers and staff for the school year. One of the most notable features of the LEARNS Act is a minimum teacher salary of $50,000.
“If they were to make repeals in November, that’s the middle of the school year,” Collum said. “We’re going to ride out the school year and honor those contracts. Anything that would change funding-related, we’d then have to figure out what [we need to] do now at the end of the year. Are we changing the game again?”
Wright’s original restraining order blocking the implementation of the LEARNS Act came on May 26. Petitioners had challenged that legislators did not follow the state constitution when voting on the LEARNS Act, specifically the emergency clause that put the law into effect immediately. Without the emergency clause, state officials will be unable to implement the LEARNS Act until Aug. 1, the date it becomes effective.
With the high court’s lifting of Wright’s order, the case will return to his courtroom on Tuesday. The State Supreme Court lifted the ruling in a 5-2 decision.
The CPSD Board of Education will meet for its next meeting at 6 p.m. on July 18, one week later than usual. All board meetings are open to the public.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
