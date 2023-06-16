The LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ educational reform legislation, is temporarily back on track after the Arkansas Supreme Court lifted Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herbert Wright’s temporary restraining order blocking the implementation of the law on Thursday.

Two days before the high court’s ruling, in his remarks at Tuesday’s Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Collum told board members that the unclear timeline for when the LEARNS Act will be implemented poses a challenge to the district. When he made his remarks, he said the implementation of the LEARNS Act is expected to begin by Aug. 1 after Wright’s restraining order.

