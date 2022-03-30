The Windgate Museum of Art (WMA) at Hendrix College is partnering with the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) to present a screening of documentary “The Legend of the Underground” at 6 p.m April 6 as part of ACS’s Dreamland Film Series.
ACS’s Dreamland Film Series celebrates Black voices in cinema and the screening is part of WMA’s ongoing programming in film.
“We are very excited to partner with the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College to screen The Legend of the Underground,” Kathryn Tucker, ACS executive director, said. “Our Dreamland Film Series celebrates black voices in cinema and shines a light on communities of color, not only in the United States, but worldwide. This documentary spotlights the struggles of the Black LGBTQ+ community in a powerful and intimate way.”
The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the cinematographer and co-producer of the film, Stephen Bailey, who attended the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock.
“The WMA is proud to partner with the Arkansas Cinema Society on this important and timely film,” Mary Kennedy, WMA director, said. “Our Museum Associate in Film, JaZmyn Shambley, is working with ACS to create a warm and welcoming event for everyone. We hope folks will attend the screening and be part of the discussion. We are always pleased to bring new and compelling programs to our campus.”
“The Legend of the Underground” is a 2021 documentary currently streaming on HBO Max that follows a court case on discrimination of LGTBIQ+ individuals in Nigeria.
“Directors Bailey and Onuorah follow the lives of several young men who must choose to either live a life of fear and secrecy in Lagos, Nigeria, where homosexuality is still condemned, or flee to the U.S., where they can more freely express their sexual identity,” Amy Forbus, Hendrix College communications director, said. “Even as the documentary portrays heartbreaking moments of police brutality, there are also scenes of lighthearted humor, joy, and communal bonding. The Legend of the Underground foregrounds an underrepresented community and subculture in a beautifully authentic and heartfelt way. In their fight to live out loud in Nigeria, the subjects of this evocative documentary represent the youth taking a stand for change in a way that both celebrates Blackness and Queerness.”
The screening starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.