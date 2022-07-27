The 29 members of the Arkansas State Legislature’s Joint Performance Review (JPR) Committee met at the Arkansas Public Broadcasting Service’s (PBS) headquarters in Conway on Monday to hear a presentation from station leadership on its operations.
The station completed the presentation and the question-and-answer session that followed after State Sens. Jimmy Hickey and Dan Sullivan requested an interim study of Arkansas PBS in April.
The study, per the proposal completed by Hickey and Sullivan and published to the state legislature’s website, aims to learn the station’s operational requirements, how it’s funded and what selection criteria and scrutiny content the station broadcasts undergoes prior to airing.
“[Arkansas PBS is] service media, hyperlocal and educationally-driven,” Executive Director Courtney Pledger said at the beginning of Monday’s presentation. “We are a real Arkansas channel.”
Eight-and-a-half hours of the station’s daily weekday programming is devoted to educational television for children, while adult programming covers a range of topics, including current affairs, arts and culture and local news.
“Education and learning for all ages is at the center of what we do,” Arkansas PBS Commission Chair John Brown said, adding that the station provides a service that other commercial media outlets don’t.
To fund their programming and operation, the station has a variety of sources, leadership said on Monday. Forty percent of its funding comes directly from the state government, all of which is devoted to station upkeep and operations. Additional funding from grants and other sources pays for program acquisition.
Because of the station’s designation as a non-commercial educational channel, a license it obtains from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), its avenues for funding are restricted. Unlike other media outlets, Arkansas PBS can’t sell advertising or air commercials. Per FCC mandates, the station has to maintain independence from outside influences, both commercial and political, station External Relations Director Marty Ryall said.
Station leadership made current and future broadcast coverage another key part of Monday’s presentation. Previously, through a series of transmission towers positioned around the state, Arkansas PBS reached about 76 percent of Arkansans, Ryall said. Now, thanks to funding provided by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the station is working on building more transmission towers to bring their total collection to 10. Moving forward, the channel will reach 95 percent of the state.
Following Monday’s presentation, two points of concern from some legislators became clear in the question-and-answer session. First, legislators asked questions regarding the television ratings of Arkansas PBS. Due to a lack of advertising, the station doesn’t have ratings like other outlets, station leadership said. Using national PBS estimates, the channel is projected to be watched by about 1.3 million Arkansans. Those estimates, however, didn’t provide the exact numbers one legislator in the JPR was looking for.
“My problem is [that] you don’t know whether anyone is watching [the channel] over the air and you’re spending $1.8 million a year to keep [station operations running],” State Rep. David Hillman said, addressing the station leadership. “I think you should know who your audience is and how they get their programming.”
In response, Ryall referenced the station’s children’s education focus, and that while he can’t quantify exactly how many Arkansans watch daily, the impact the state would feel without the channel would be tangible.
“I can’t tell you how many kids are out there watching our children’s programming and learning, but I can tell you that if we weren’t providing [the educational programming], [Arkansas children] wouldn’t be getting it,” Ryall said.
Legislators also raised concerns about the station’s criteria and vetting process for content it decides to air. Citing potential programming that could be controversial, Pledger said content vetting is central to the station’s mission.
“[Arkansas PBS] does not take any of this stuff lightly,” Pledger said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
