Five schools in the Conway Public School District received money from the state’s School Recognition Program last spring.
Due to COVID-19 and subsequent school closures, recognition of these schools and presentation of their award checks took place this week at the Conway Schools Administration Building.
The Arkansas School Recognition Program was created by the state to provide financial incentives to public schools that achieve high student performance and student academic growth.
Rep. Steven Magie and Rep. Stephen Meeks presented the symbolic “big checks” to administrators from each of the schools Wednesday afternoon.
These are Conway’s 2020 Reward Schools:
Carolyn Lewis Elementary School- Top 5 percent Student Growth; Top 6-10 percent Student Performance.
Julia Lee Moore Elementary School- Top 6-10 percent Student Performance.
Ruth Doyle Middle School- Top 6-10 percent Student Performance.
Theodore Jones Elementary School- Top 6-10 percent Student Growth.
Woodrow Cummins Elementary School- Top 5 percent Student Performance; Top 6-10 percent Student Growth.
A complete list of reward schools can be found at www.dese.ade.arkansas.gov.
