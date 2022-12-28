The regular session of the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature will begin at noon on Jan. 9 when both chambers convene at the State Capitol Building.

Legislators will convene just one day before Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the oath of office and becomes inaugurated as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Jan. 10. Elected in November after besting Democrat challenger Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., Sanders will become the first woman to be the state’s governor. Following her swearing-in, Sanders will give her inaugural address and an inaugural ball will follow that night at the State Capitol.

