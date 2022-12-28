The regular session of the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature will begin at noon on Jan. 9 when both chambers convene at the State Capitol Building.
Legislators will convene just one day before Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the oath of office and becomes inaugurated as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Jan. 10. Elected in November after besting Democrat challenger Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., Sanders will become the first woman to be the state’s governor. Following her swearing-in, Sanders will give her inaugural address and an inaugural ball will follow that night at the State Capitol.
To this point in the buildup to the session, legislators have filed some 41 bills in the State House, six bills in the State Senate, one House Resolution and one House Concurrent Resolution.
There are a total of 40 new legislators entering the new session, with 27 of the legislators in the House and 13 in the Senate. One of the new legislators is District 55 State Rep.-elect Matt Brown, a Republican who represents part of Faulkner County.
Other legislators representing Faulkner County are incumbent Republican State Sens. Mark Johnson, Jonathan Dismang and Missy Irvin, as well as incumbent Republican State Reps. Stephen Meeks, Mary Bentley, Cameron Cooper, David Ray and Democrat Steve Magie.
Once the legislature convenes on Jan. 9, the politicians will get to work in meeting several upcoming deadlines on certain types of legislation. Per the Arkansas State Legislature website, legislators must file certain types of healthcare, retirement legislation and employee health benefits plans legislation by Jan. 23, constitutional amendments and lottery-funded scholarship legislation by Feb. 8 and appropriations bills by Feb. 27.
