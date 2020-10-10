Jeanne Lehmkuhl announces her candidacy for Mayflower City Council, Ward 1, Position 1. No, the name is not misspelled. The h’s are silent when you pronounce it. The council position is one of two within the ward and has a two-year term. Attendance at city council meetings is expected. The city council is responsible for financial responsibility and policies, such as resolutions and ordinances.
Jeanne has the professionalism needed for City Council, as exemplified by her volunteer work. She is a Community Coach for Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) ministry and an active volunteer with Scouts BSA. She is the Troop 78 Committee Chair, Pack 78 Committee Chair, and a Den leader. She is known within the group as the fundraiser czar. Volunteerism includes helping with the kids’ school and substitute teaching.
She is married to Garry Lehmkuhl. They have been married for 18 years and have four children: Alex, twins Ethan and Connor, and Elizabeth. Garry is employed at Southwest Power Pool. They are very active within their church community.
They both attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She earned a degree in Health Education and Garry earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Jeanne says: “My goal is to represent my ward well at each city council meeting. I would take the opportunity that has been offered to each city council member by Mayor Randy Holland to attend classes offered by the Municipal League. I would like to help guide the growth of our city, to help ensure sustainability for the future. I believe our City Council needs a strong candidate who will research, explore, and work to keep our wonderful city moving. Mayflower deserves a City Council that will work together for the good of everyone, not for just one. I always tell my children to be the change you want to see. You can be mad about how things are OR you can jump in and help make a difference. My oldest child pointed out that by running for city council, I am following my own advice. It is important that our children see that we are all working to make our city great.”
Early voting starts Oct. 19, 2020, and she would appreciate your vote. Her contact information and updates can be found at Facebook Group: Vote Jeanne Lehmkuhl for City Council, Ward 1, Position 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.