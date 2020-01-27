Paxton Media Group has announced Frank Leto as the new group publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Leto as publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat,” David Holgate, group president for PMG Community Newsgroup, LLC, parent company of the LCD, said. “Frank comes with a very solid reputation of building community relationships and understands the vital role newspapers play in the markets we serve.”
Leto began his career in 1982. Most recently, he served as the group publisher at the Joplin Globe in Missouri from July 2018 to October 2019.
Before that, he worked at the Daily Item and the Danville News in Sunbury, Pennsylvania from 2015-18, at the Las Cruces Sun-News in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 2010-2015 and multiple other properties including locations in Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Leto said. “Conway was an exciting, new challenge.”
In his new role, Leto is responsible for six newspaper properties — four daily and two weekly — including Conway as well as Russellville, Searcy, Batesville, Heber Springs, and Clinton.
The new publisher, who will be based in the Conway offices, said he’s excited to get started. This week, he plans to get acquainted with the staff at the varying properties and get a feel for the different communities.
“There’s no shortage of things to do,” Leto said.
As for Conway, he’s only been here a few days, but likes what he sees.
“It looks to be like there’s a lot of opportunity here,” Leto said. “It’s growing. You see relatively new industries, hospitals, car dealerships, housing developments. I think you’re fortunate to have universities here, that generally adds to the cultural experience for a community.
He said he’s eager to meet with city leaders, elected officials, university leadership and area businesses and is anxious to be a part of the community.
Speaking of, Leto said he welcomes people reaching out to him and want people to feel connected to the Log Cabin Democrat, which has been a part of the community for more than 140 years.
“As you talk to people, you want to find out what the newspapers doing well, where we can improve, what stories need more coverage … I value feedback from the community,” he said.
