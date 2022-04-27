After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, the National Letter Carriers Food Drive in Conway will return May 14.
Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is the recipient of the food collected during the food drive. CAPCA staff and volunteers will pick up the food donations left beside mailboxes throughout Conway and deliver it to the Hogan Lane Post Office to be sorted.
“COVID has stopped the food drive the past two years and our food pantry has struggled to remain open during this time due to lack of donations,” CAPCA Community Programs Director Melissa Allen said in an email. “We are excited to have the food drive back this year and we are reaching out to all of our friends for your support. Every can counts.”
CAPCA said there are three ways one can help:
- Volunteer the day of the food drive.
- Put non-perishable food donations out beside your mailbox on May 14 for CAPCA staff and volunteers to collect.
- Help spread the word about the food drive.
“All of these are vital to making this year a success,” CAPCA officials said. “We will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers for volunteers and postal workers the day of the drive.”
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080445abae22a0fe3-national.
CAPCA encourages people outside of Conway to check with their local post office to see if they are participating in the National Letter Carriers Food Drive.
“If so, please consider donating for a charity in your local community,” CAPCA said. “Every donation makes a difference in the lives of your neighbors.”
For more information about the work CAPCA does for the community, visit https://capcainc.org.
