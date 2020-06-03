Barbara Lewis of Ott Insurance LLC in Conway, has achieved the President’s Club distinction with Auto-Owners Insurance Company for 2019.
The President’s Club honors the top 25 producing life, health and annuity agents nationwide for Auto-Owners Life Insurance Company in a calendar year. Auto-Owners, a Fortune 500 Company, currently has over 25,000 authorized agents in 30 states.
This is Barbara’s seventh time earning the President’s Club award.
Ott Insurance LLC has represented Auto-Owners Insurance Company for more than 15 years.
This has been a winning partnership for Auto-Owners, the agency and the many clients Lewis serves.
