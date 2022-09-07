The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health is conducting trainings to address unconscious biases in health care. The trainings are supported by a $600,000 grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Cindy Lewis, MSPH, associate professor and director of the office of professional development and program evaluation for the college, will lead the trainings.

