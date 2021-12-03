In addition to its regularly scheduled programming and services, the Faulkner County Library announced it will host a special event, Holiday Lights, in December.
Holiday Lights at the Faulkner County Library will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The event will take place inside the library as well as outside in the library garden.
This free event has activities for all ages including a visit from Santa Claus, craft projects for children, teens and adults, a DIY wrapping station, a StoryWalk featuring How to Catch a Gingerbread Man, and The Great Faulkner County Bake Off.
The event will close out with mömandpöp’s holiday snowball show. There will be refreshment options onsite as 825 Food Truck will be at the library from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. and T.H.I.N.K Coffee will host a free hot chocolate/coffee station from 3-6 p.m.
This program is a joint effort between Faulkner County Library’s youth services, garden programming and adult services.
For more information about this event, please call the library at 501-327-7482 and ask for Katie (katie.scott@fcl.org). More information can also be found on the library’s website (www.fcl.org) or on Facebook (@FCLHQ or @FCLChildren).
About the library
Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library System is a two-county system in central Arkansas formed in 1954. Its mission is to open access to ideas and communities through shared collections, shared spaces and shared activities. Its garden programming provides resources for the community to strengthen local food systems through interactive and educational activities, including the Faulkner County Seed Library. Its youth services department provides resources, education and programming for literacy education in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.