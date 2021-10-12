The Faulkner County Library will host a celebration of the launch NASA’s new science observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, on Oct. 22.
The library joins more than 500 other sites across the country in the celebration, and will offer a variety of programs to the public in an attempt to bring some excitement to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) for all ages.
“We are thrilled that the Faulkner County Library is an official host site for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launch community events,” Mary Spears Polk, Story Time Programmer for the Faulkner County Library, said. “We have partnered with Arkansas Space Grant Consortium and Arkansas Natural Sky Association to help our community celebrate this amazing feat of science and engineering. People of all ages and backgrounds will find inspiration in the Webb mission, which will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe for this generation and many to come.”
The celebration at the Faulkner County Library will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. The event is in person but some guests may be able to view it virtually.
The new Webb telescope, which is led by NASA with partnership with Europe and Canada, will launch December of this year and will be the largest and most complex space science telescope that has ever been built.
“The observatory will provide a new view of the cosmos and push the field of astronomy into a new era,” the library said in a news release. “The telescope will observe the universe in the infrared, peering inside dust clouds to study light from distant parts of the universe for the very first time – the first galaxies that formed about 13.5 billion years ago – and give us insight into how our universe formed. It will also explore distant worlds in other solar systems, as well as objects in our own solar system. Webb will extend the scientific discoveries of other NASA missions like the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.”
For a full schedule of library events, visit fcl.org or call 501-327-7482.
