Life Choices, a local nonprofit that offers resources and support for pregnant women and their families, will hold a come-and-go event to celebrate the organization paying off its mortgage loan on Feb. 8.
The celebration is open to the community and will be held at Mike’s Place in downtown Conway from 5:30-7:30.m.
“We are ecstatic to announce the gorgeous facility is paid in full,” Maria Speer, executive director of Life Choices, said. “We could not have accomplished this feat without the blessing of our faithful God and the community.”
Life Choices moved into its 3,500-square-foot, completely renovated building three and a half years ago, which cost the organization nearly $600,000.
The price included the purchase of the building and land, a complete remodel, the addition of 1,400 square feet, parking, landscaping and furnishing. More than half the loan, $360,000 of the $600,000, was paid off with the help of the organization’s donors.
