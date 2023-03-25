‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) superhero film “Shazam” once again directed by David F. Sandberg (director of “Annabelle Creation”) and written by Henry Gayden (writer of “Shazam”) Chris Morgan (writer of the Fast and the Furious franchise). Zachary Levi returns as the the titular hero as he and his foster siblings are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the DCEU was undergoing some major changes under the new James Gunn (director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad (2021)”) leadership. With what is being billed as a “soft reboot” of the cinematic universe, characters already established in the franchise may not carry over to the new universe. However, many DCEU movies are already set to be released this year, including “Aquaman,” “The Flash,” “Blue Beetle” and “Shazam.” With the soft reboot on the horizon, it can feel that some of the upcoming films in the DC slate are pointless in the grand scheme of things since their stories may be ending abruptly.

