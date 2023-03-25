‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) superhero film “Shazam” once again directed by David F. Sandberg (director of “Annabelle Creation”) and written by Henry Gayden (writer of “Shazam”) Chris Morgan (writer of the Fast and the Furious franchise). Zachary Levi returns as the the titular hero as he and his foster siblings are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world.
Earlier this year, it was announced that the DCEU was undergoing some major changes under the new James Gunn (director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad (2021)”) leadership. With what is being billed as a “soft reboot” of the cinematic universe, characters already established in the franchise may not carry over to the new universe. However, many DCEU movies are already set to be released this year, including “Aquaman,” “The Flash,” “Blue Beetle” and “Shazam.” With the soft reboot on the horizon, it can feel that some of the upcoming films in the DC slate are pointless in the grand scheme of things since their stories may be ending abruptly.
Despite this possible abrupt ending to DCEU fan favorite character, it is possible to judge the film on its own merits. How is this individual story itself? How does it stand on its own as a contained story and piece of cinematic achievement?
Unfortunately, it’s not great in my opinion. I was a big fan of the first “Shazam” film back in 2019 and it still remains as one of my favorite films in the entire DCEU. It was a very well made fun, light-hearted family film that was able to balance some darker elements really well that helped it stand out from many superhero flicks that were released around the same time. With the sequel released almost exactly four years later, lightning unfortunately doesn’t strike twice for the franchise and a lot of the elements that worked so well in the hero’s origin story don’t work as well here.
For one, while the film does attempt to bring back the darker elements that the first installment had, they don’t work as well here. It does open with a fantastic scene involving Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s characters that does use the darker themes well, but after that it all goes down hill. Director David F. Sandberg in the first film used his horror background well in order to near seamlessly weave together dark, near horror-like elements with the light hearted family themes. While there are darker elements here, they mix more like water and oil compared to how well Sandberg did it in the first movie.
The family-friendly nature of the first film also doesn’t feel the same here. A lot of it feels cornier and not as authentic as the Shazam one. There are some good moments and this foster family do have a lot of great chemistry together, but there is something missing here.
The character of Shazam, aka Billy Batson, once again played by both Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, also feels very regressed here compared to where we last saw him four years ago. Billy underwent a lot of character development in his 2019 origin story which is another reason why the first film worked so well, but nearly all of the development he went through feels thrown out the window here. It feels like he’s learned nothing from the first movie. There is more character development with the character here, but all of the development is with Levi and we barely seen Angel on screen ever. The other members of Billy’s family get to have their own, although minor, character development in both their “normal” and superhero forms, but he himself doesn’t. There needed to be more of a balance of screen time between the two actors.
The movie starts out well but gets progressively worse as the film goes along. The final act is very messy and unfortunately very generic while featuring two too many endings (not including the two end credit scenes). Also probably the most egregious decision the movie makes happens here. During the third act, the movie basically stops all of the action and built up suspense to become a glorified, high budget Skittles commercial. This does end up producing one funny line playing on the Skittles tagline, but it’s one of the most ridiculous, obvious and jarring forms of product placement I’ve ever seen in a major motion picture.
This sequel isn’t all bad, however, and it isn’t even the worst comic book movie released this year so far. There are some pretty good action set pieces here. A rescue on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in the first act is very well done and is the best example the film has at showcasing all six members of this superhero family working together and showing off each of their powers and individual personalities. I really wish there was more of that in this movie but unfortunately most of the family gets reduced to basically side characters after the first act.
I also really liked what they did with Jack Dylan Grazer’s character of Freddy Freeman. Of all of the members in this superhero family, Freddy probably gets the most character development. He’s trying to find his place in not only the superhero world, but the world in general. Feeling like a loser at school but finally finding that escape in his superhero from was a nice thread the film explores with his character. Grazer plays the part really well and is a standout from this ensemble.
A great addition to this franchise is Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story (2021)”), who plays a new girl at school that Freddy meets and develops a connection with. Coming from the musical theater world, this is only Zegler’s second ever film role and just like she did in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake back in 2021, she hits it out of the Citizens Bank Park again. She’s extremely likable in this film and there’s a lot she gets to do in the way her character is going through an internal struggle throughout the runtime.
Some not so great additions to the cast unfortunately are, in my opinion, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. This pains me to say because I love and respect both actresses so much but they really are weak here as the film’s two main villains. It may just be because the script and dialogue are poorly written, but the two seasoned acting legends really feel like they’re phoning it in. They’re definitely playing these over-the-top roles, but they feel really stiff in them.
Unfortunately lightning didn’t strike twice for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” with a sequel that is far weaker than the first. If the three final DCEU films are anything like this, then the DCEU may unfortunately be going out more with a whimper than with a bang. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is currently in theaters.
