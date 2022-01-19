Lightsource BP, the largest solar developer in Europe, announced that it has closed on a $533 million multi-project financing package with Conway Corporation on Jan. 12 that will begin the construction on a 135-megawatt Conway solar project.
The solar project, which will start construction in March near the town of Happy in White County, will generate clean and renewable energy to Conway Corp under a long-term power purchase agreement for its customers in the city of Conway.
“Our mission is to provide safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally-sound service to our customers,” Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO, said. “This solar project checks all those boxes. It is a project that will have lasting impact on our community. We look forward to working with Lightsource BP to get the project under construction and delivering service to our customers.”
Lightsource BP will build and operate the facility, which will bring around 200 construction jobs, the majority being local workers, to the area.
“Beyond improving the health and energy security of communities across America, large-scale solar projects help strengthen local economies,” Kevin Smith, CEO of the Americas, Lightsource BP, said. “As the owner and operator of the Conway solar farm at Happy, we look forward to bringing economic benefits to the region, along with fostering long-term community partnerships.”
The Solar Project is expected to be completed in mid 2023 and generate enough electricity to power more than 21,400 homes across the city of Conway.
It’s also expected to drastically reduce Conway’s carbon footprint as the city produces about 162,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions every year, which is equal to about 35,400 fuel burning cars.
“Orbital Energy Group recognizes Lightsource bp as a leading utility scale solar developer in the nation and appreciates the relationship we have established moving the Conway project to the construction phase,” Jim O’Neil, the vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group, the company that has been selected by Lightsource BP as the contractor for the project, said. “We fully expect to advance our partnership with Lightsource bp, safely completing this project on time, and with quality workmanship.”
