Kimberley Linn has been named vice president of human resources at First Service Bank.
“It is an honor to work with Kimberley. Her years of human resources knowledge is amazing and she has our team’s best interest at heart,” Tom Grumbles, president and CEO at First Service Bank, said. “It is well deserved to promote her to vice president of human resources.”
Kimberley, who has more than 13 years of experience in the field of banking and finance human resources, previously served as human resources manager and human resources director during her 10-plus years at First Service. Prior to her tenure at First Service Bank, she worked in human resources management in manufacturing for several years.
“I love the community and family atmosphere that is prevalent at First Service Bank,” she said.
Kimberley is proud to be associated with a business that has such a positive impact on the community.
“It is important to me to work for a company that values and supports its local communities, not just from the more obvious side of First Service supporting military veterans, such as with our Operation Red, White and Brave projects, but from the stance of being able to offer members of our communities professional career opportunities in a highly desirable work environment, paying livable wages, and offering first-in-class employee benefits. When members of our community thrive, we all thrive,” Linn said.
Kimberley has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas. She and her husband, Scott, and son, Jeremy, reside in Central Arkansas.
Kimberley said she is most excited about the growth that First Service Bank has experienced and what the future holds.
“Since I began here a little over 10 years ago, we have added two Conway branches, a Little Rock branch, and our eBanking Customer Care Center (video tellers), which supports our entire footprint within the state,” she said. “We have also been named as an Arkansas Best Place to Work for the past two years, based on what our employees have to say about working here.
“I look forward to future growth, so that we may continue to provide the outstanding level of service to which our customers have become accustomed as we continue to strive to be an employer-of-choice within Arkansas.”
First Service Bank, with its headquarters in Faulkner County, has been in operation for more than 50 years and has locations in Clinton, Conway, Dermott, Flippin, Greenbrier, Little Rock, Mountain View, Shirley, and Yellville. For more information, visit firstservice bank.com.
