In 2018, Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America) allowed girls to join the Cub Scouts.
St. Joseph Church’s Cub Scout Pack 78 consists of smaller Dens for different age groups. Until this week, one Lions Den, led by Jeanne Lehmkuhl, included three kindergarten girls who attend St. Joseph Elementary School – Elizabeth Lehmkuhl, Emma Morgan and Leighton Sichmeller.
It was the first year this Pack had a Den of girls. At their pack meeting Tuesday, the three girls received their Lion badges and bridged over to the first-grade Tiger Rank.
Some of the activities the girls engaged in included a service project with a Bear Den. The Bears demonstrated their woodworking skills by building a flower box.The Lions filled it with beautiful flowers. Their Den also visited a fire station and took part in a box car derby.
“These girls were super fun, excited to learn, and are best friends,” Elizabeth Lehmkuhl said. “I have really enjoyed being their Den Leader.”
