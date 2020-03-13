List of changes due to COVID-19
Hilary Andrews
#COVID-19
- Need to know
- Arkansas Activities Association postpones state basketball finals
- SEC Tournament canceled among many others due to COVID-19
- 12 in Faulkner County quarantined after exposure to COVID-19
- Districts release Coronavirus plans
- ADH testing two for coronavirus
- NLR woman facing charges following coronavirus court scare
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Students hope for tolerance following bullying incident at GHS
- Conway Parks and Recreation closes facilities, cancels practices
- City sports, events cancelled for COVID-19
- Pandemic good for big-box retail, bad for small business
- Quitman offense dries up in state finals against Melbourne
- Greenbrier couple accused of sexually abusing young girl held on $500K
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenbrier couple accused of sexually abusing child
- 12 in Faulkner County quarantined after exposure to COVID-19
- 2.5 pounds of meth seized, several arrested in narcotics investigation
- 1 killed in Friday night shooting; investigation underway
- UCA makes on-line course decision; COVID-19 reports lead to multiple closings across Arkansas
- Authorities release name of shooting victim
- Ex-deputy gets community service in small dog's shooting
- Jury: Keesee is guilty as charged
- Vilonia man pleads no contest in '16 Lumber One case
- 3/7/2020 Police Beat
