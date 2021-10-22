Conway Kiwanis has postponed the Bookcase Literacy Banquet until a later date when the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is “sustainably low,” but they are still selling tickets for the event.
The annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic and is normally held sometime in October, but with COVID-19 numbers still too high, they have decided to postpone the event to a currently unknown date. A letter and ticket-order form were mailed out to the 123 supporters of the Bookcase Project.
“This will help us plan the banquet when it can be scheduled,” Richard Plotkin, the chairman of the Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project, said. “At an undetermined time in the future, I will contact every person who has purchased a ticket to let him or her know either that there is a date for the banquet or that the banquet has been cancelled and I will be returning their check.”
The Conway Kiwanis Club’s Bookcase Project has awarded 850 personalized bookcases and a starter set of books to low-income children and families in and around Faulkner County for more than 15 years. The funds for the construction of each bookcase are paid for primarily by the sale of tickets for the Bookcase Literacy Banquet.
“Fifty more bookcases will be awarded in April 2022, even if the banquet is cancelled,” Plotkin said.
The project’s goal is to promote literacy for children in the community and to enhance the potential of children to excel at all levels of education and in their chosen profession.
“This mailing represents a leap of faith,” Plotkin said. “I will take full responsibility if this unconventional effort fails. The prospect of falling short is more than offset by the opportunity to continue to enhance the literacy of children of families in need in Conway.”
The books for the bookcases are provided by the Faulkner County Library through community donations. The Life 10 Sunday School class at Conway First Baptist Church also helps with donating Bibles and bedtime Bible stories for each bookcase as well.
The Conway Kiwanis Club also has developed an Amazon wishlist of books for the Project.
Individuals or businesses interested in purchasing tickets for the Bookcase Literacy Banquet, can contact Plotkin at rsplotkin@ conwaycorp.net or 501-920-9429.
