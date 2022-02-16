Teresa Little retired from her position as executive director of Milestones Services, Inc. last month.
On Tuesday, family, friends, colleagues and other well wishers gathered at County Judge Jim Baker’s office as he declared Feb. 15, 2022, as Teresa Little Day in Faulkner County.
Judge Baker read a proclamation thanking Little for her “exemplary public service” for “advocating on behalf of families with children and adults with developmental delays and disabilities” in her role as executive director.
“[She] has been an active member of the Faulkner County community for over 40 years, serving on the CAPCA [Community Action Program for Central Arkansas] board, volunteering as a walking coach for Women Run Arkansas, graduating from the Faulkner County Leadership Institute, and supporting United Way,” the proclamation read in part.
Additionally, Little has served on Arkansas’ Developmental Disabilities Providers Association board and “was active in forming Arkansas’s Division of Early Childhood of the Council of Exceptional Children,” according to the proclamation.
“Little guided Milestones Services Inc. through the unprecedented Covid 19 pandemic, working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of staff and the children served,” the proclamation read.
Little said she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and travel with her husband now that she’s retired.
“A lot of things that I haven’t been able to do while working – cleaning house, organizing, those kinds of things, spending time with my grandchildren,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat after the ceremony. “My husband has been retired a few years now so we have some little trips and a few big trips we want go on. COVID has sidelined us on some of those big trips but that’s something we want to get back to doing as long as we physically can.”
Asked what legacy she hopes to have left behind at Milestones, Little said: “Children are children regardless of what they’re able to do, and that we help those who may be behind in their development but we do it in a way that we treat them just like we would any other children. Never lose the perspective that it’s all about the children and their families.”
