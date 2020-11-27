The Little Italy Arkansas Heritage Society and Museum will host Christmas in Little Italy this year to spread peace and joy around its local community as families face that Christmas will look different amid the pandemic. The safe and socially distanced event held on Saturday, Dec. 12 will feature Christmas decorations, carolers and a drive-thru visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Little Italy Arkansas Heritage Museum. The Christmas in Little Italy effort also includes a donation drive to benefit the children of Little Italy and surrounding communities.
“We’re excited to bring these holiday traditions back to our community in Little Italy,” said committee chair Lesley Nalley. “Some of the fondest memories from my childhood are those of time spent with family, friends and neighbors to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior. We look forward to a new generation having those same experiences.”
As part of the celebration, the Little Italy Arkansas Heritage Society and Museum is collecting toys, coats and non-perishables for Christmas meals to benefit the children of Little Italy and surrounding communities. Donations can be made at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Perry County Abstract and Pulaski County Title.
Gifts and drive-thru visits with Santa can be reserved by emailing your child’s name, age and gender to marthastarks@windstream.net. Remaining items will be donated throughout Little Italy and Perry County the following week, in partnership with local schools and churches.
For more information on Christmas in Little Italy, visit littleitalymuseum.org or contact Nalley at lnalley812@gmail.com or by calling 501.425.6953.
