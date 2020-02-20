U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressman French Hill announced the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport will receive a $5.9 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway reconstruction.
“The Little Rock airport is a key component of our state’s transportation infrastructure. This investment will allow the airport to make necessary improvements so it can continue to meet the needs of Arkansas travelers and businesses,” Boozman said. “I’m proud to support federal investment that develops and expands vital infrastructure, creates jobs and supports citizens in the Natural State.”
“Little Rock’s airport is an important driver of economic growth and a gateway to Arkansas. This important investment will enhance safety for travelers and ensure the airport's utility for years to come,” Cotton said.
“This investment in Little Rock’s airport will be instrumental in supporting central Arkansas’s economy,” Hill said. “Updating the airport’s infrastructure promotes safe and efficient travel for the nearly two million passengers flying in and out of Arkansas’s largest airport each year.”
“We appreciate the continued support of the Arkansas Congressional Delegation and the FAA to make airfield safety enhancements,” Bryan K. Malinowski, Clinton National Airport executive director, said. “This latest taxiway reconstruction, which should start next month, will replace asphalt with concrete surfaces, add shoulders and new lighting.”
