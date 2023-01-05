A Little Rock man who distributed the fentanyl that resulted in a person’s overdose death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Jemel Foster, 32, was sentenced earlier this week by United States District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who considered Foster’s convictions of four federal drug and firearm crimes, including distribution of fentanyl that resulted in death.

