A Little Rock man was sentenced late Thursday on one count of possession of child pornography. United States District Court Judge Kristine Baker sentenced Bryan Shannon, 54, to 135 months in federal prison.
In February 2019, an undercover FBI agent posted an online advertisement targeted at people seeking children for sexual purposes. The FBI agent received a response through an online messaging platform from an individual with the username “taboojunkie,” later identified as Bryan Shannon. The FBI agent and Shannon engaged in sexually explicit conversation, and Shannon told the FBI agent that he had engaged in sex acts with a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old child.
The FBI learned that Shannon was a registered sex offender with prior convictions for lewd or lascivious act in the presence of a child in 1995, lewd or lascivious molestation in 1999, unlawful possession of a photograph or representation of sexual conduct by a child in 2000, and knowingly showing obscene materials to minors in 2000. The FBI executed a federal search warrant at Shannon’s residence, where they located Shannon’s phone and laptop computer, both of which contained videos and images of child pornography.
In May 2019, Shannon was charged in a one-count indictment with possession of child pornography. The defendant pleaded guilty to the indictment on July 15, 2020.
In addition to the prison term, Shannon was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment. The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.