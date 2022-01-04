Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a woman who allegedly shot another woman on New Year’s Eve, the city’s mayor said Saturday.
Humphrey was working along with other members of the command staff to assist patrol during the early evening hours on Friday, according to the department. Humphrey then encountered an armed disturbance in front of the Superstop on Asher Avenue.
Police said as Humphrey was exiting his car, an armed suspect opened fire on the victim. The chief then engaged the suspect and discharged his weapon.
The suspect, identified by Arkansas State Police as Taz Hayes, 29, was uninjured and taken into custody.
Arkansas State Police are conducting an independent criminal investigation into the Battery 1st and the officer involved shooting. The Little Rock Police Department will conduct a separate internal administrative investigation.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released a statement about the shooting Saturday saying the shooting is uncommon.
“This is an unprecedented situation because it involves our chief of police,” Scott said. “In our ongoing efforts to remain accountable, clear, and transparent, we have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate both incidents, and they have agreed.”
Scott said Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins is now acting Chief of Police.
