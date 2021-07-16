James Reddish, Executive Vice President at the Little Rock Regional Chamber, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The CCE program assesses and tests the applicant’s knowledge of core chamber management areas – management; planning and development; membership, communications and revenue; and operations. Chamber professionals who are designated CCEs earned this prestigious recognition through hard work, countless hours of dedication to their field and leadership of their chamber to achieve the chamber’s goals.
“In the past year, these chamber leaders not only dedicated themselves to addressing local challenges brought on by the pandemic, but also invested many hours in their professional development to earn their CCE designation,” said Matt McCormick, CCE, IOM, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce (Mo.) and CCE Commission chairman. “We commend their achievement and are very proud to have them join a long tradition of professional excellence.”
Reddish is one of sixteen chamber professionals to earn the Certified Chamber Executive designation in 2021. These leaders represent chambers of commerce in 11 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as the Canadian province Ontario.
“The validation process one has to navigate to be considered for the CCE designation is extremely rigorous,” stated Jay Chesshir, CCE, IOM, president of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “James is a very talented chamber and economic development professional who embodies the certification.”
James joined the Little Rock Regional Chamber in early 2018 as chief operating officer. In early 2021, he also assumed the leadership responsibility for the economic development division of the chamber, a role which he previously held at the chamber of commerce in Louisville, Ky. Reddish began his chamber career more than a decade ago and becomes one of a small handful of practitioners in the country to hold both the CCE and the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designations.
“I’m very grateful to my chamber colleagues here in Little Rock and those throughout the country who have supported me through this process,” said Reddish. “Little Rock is a special place, and I am energized every day to make our community better for our businesses and our residents.”
The first CCE designation was conferred more than 40 years ago. It is recognized as the highest, and most elite, professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession. It’s the only globally-recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber of commerce industry.
Learn more about ACCE’s CCE program by visiting www.ACCE.org/CCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.