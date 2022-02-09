Conway Symphony Orchestra announced that due to the winter weather event that rolled through the state last week, the Liverpool Legends concert that was originally schedule for Feb. 5 has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 starting at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA.
There have been no changes made in ticketing prices and adult single tickets are still $25 to $45 while children are $5 with a purchase of an adult ticket. UCA faculty and staff tickets are $10 and UCA student tickets are $5.
The Liverpool Legends are four men who were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, the sister of The Beatles’ lead guitarist George Harrison, who met Scott at a Beatles convention in Chicago back in 2001 while he was performing as her brother.
“They bonded at the convention and, over time, developed a concept that led to the Liverpool Legends,” Suzanne Loerch, CSO general manager, said “Louise’s involvement in Liverpool Legends makes them the only Beatles Tribute Band with a direct family link to the original Fab Four.”
Liverpool Legends are internationally acclaimed and have headlined the Rose Bowl as well as have previously performed at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“It’s going to be so much fun having the four of these guys on stage with us,” Israel Getzov, CSO conductor, said. “This is your chance to experience the music as it was meant to be played.”
The show will include early Beatles hits such as “Love me do,” “Ticket to Ride” and “Yesterday” to “Penny Lane,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and more.
“We are so excited to return to Conway and perform with the Conway Symphony,” Marty Scott, leader of the group who portrays George Harrison in the band, said. “Working with the orchestra back in 2016 was one of our very favorite shows ever. This unique show allows us to perform many songs that The Beatles themselves were never able to perform live. We wish we could take the Conway Symphony on the road with us for every show.”
Liverpool Legends perform songs by the Beatles from their entire career, including their solo years, with precise attention to every musical detail which includes costume changes, vintage instruments and other specials.
“We try to do everything as close as we can to give the experience of the Beatles,” Scott said. “That goes for looks and sound, learning the music note for note. We treat the music like it’s a classical piece.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.