Forty-three eastern collared lizards bred at the Little Rock Zoo found new homes in the Arkansas Ozarks last week thanks to an innovative partnership between the zoo, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, University of Arkansas, University of Central Arkansas and the Arkansas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit.

Sometimes referred to as “mountain boomers,” eastern collared lizards are listed as a species of greatest conservation need in Arkansas. They are some of the largest lizards found in Arkansas with some males reaching 14 inches long. These native lizards are particularly striking with vibrant yellow, green and teal blue colors in males and females sporting more muted greens with red-orange markings. The species has experienced declines in the last few decades, primarily as a result of the loss of sparse, rocky glades. Suppression of fire along many of these thin-soiled mountain areas has allowed cedars and other woody plants to invade these spaces, changing the plant communities required by animals that historically called them home.

