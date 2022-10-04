Pinturas Helguera LLC (Art by Isaac), The Gallery, showcasing the work of Isaac Helguera and other Latin artists, hosted a grand opening on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Featured in the gallery were prints, small boxes, pillows, purses and canvases. Costs ranged from $10 for smaller items and bigger pieces reached upward of $3,000.
“It’s great to hear when artists come to Conway and decide to start presenting work and also showcase the work of other people. I’m just one that has strong associations with cultures that are [represented] right now. This [gallery] makes that more visible in ways that I think are interesting and beautiful,” attendee Felipe Pruneda said.
Helguera and his business partner, Ana Gwatney, leased the gallery space in May and decided to use the space to benefit both of their businesses.
“I hope to make Latin art known and of course showcase my art. I want to grow art in the entire community and Conway is a great place to start,” Helguera said.
One of the other featured artists is Nancy Salas, a Henderson graduate. Her preferred art medium is charcoal pastels. Salas put art on hold to take care of her son the past two years but she plans to be as involved in the gallery as possible.
“My paintings represent self identity, where I tried to find myself based on what the cultures I’ve been living in and my heritage. As a young child, I wasn’t really sure about it because I didn’t know what it’s like to be in a Mexican culture until I started discovering more when I was in Henderson. This has been a real interesting struggle, trying to understand what it’s like being myself. Being in two different worlds as American and Mexican, it’s really cool,” Salas said.
Helguera specializes in visually realistic oil paintings. Other than the help of his dad, he’s never taken an art class.
Much of Helguera’s inspiration comes from his hometown of Olinala, Guerrero, Mexico. It’s known for the art style, “artes plásticas,” which Helguera uses on purses, platters and plates.
He was 10 years old when his father began teaching him the techniques he uses today. After migrating to the United States, Helguera took a break from art and only began painting portraits within the last five years.
In August, Helguera met with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and donated a portrait that he’d made of him. He was also the first Hispanic artist showcased at Community Bakery on Main Street in Little Rock in August as well.
“Isaac shows his work in many galleries when he is invited to and he has been showcased in many museums. He enjoys donating his artwork to nonprofits and functions or events that want to raise funds for their cause because, of course, he wants to get his name out there,” Gwatney said.
Helguera hopes to eventually offer classes to children and adults to teach them how to use oil as a medium for painting, as well as teaching the techniques his father taught him.
He’d also love to one day exhibit his artwork in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and other museums throughout the United States and abroad.
If made possible, Helguera would paint murals for the city of Conway or surrounding cities. He desires to give back to the community however he can.
“For the last five years I have been pouring my passion into what I paint and each time I paint, I learn and create something new and detailed and representative of my growth as an artist,” Helguera said. “My work takes hours upon hours of work, paying careful attention to mixing the oil and colors in order to develop and create a desired outcome.”
When he’s not working on art for his gallery, he does commercial and residential painting. He also partners with Gwatney in her cleaning business, Anamission LLC. He enjoys handyman work and even builds his own frames for his paintings.
“My dreams and goals are becoming fulfilled now,” Helguera said.
The gallery is located at 2332 Washington Ave.
