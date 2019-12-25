Local barber shop to be featured on Today Show

A Conway barber shop will be a featured on NBC’s Today Show on Jan. 4 for its role in the national campaign, The Confess Project.
The team at Picture Perfect Barber Shop & Salon – Carlin Brown, Corey Parks, Christopher Hitch and Marcus Frye – said The Confess Project’s mission aligns with their company’s values.
“Our goal is to promote both physical and mental health,” Brown said.
For the mental health aspect, the barber shop partnered with The Confess Project to host Check up from the Neck Up: Cutting Edge Conversations.
The event brought The Confess Project’s founder Lorenzo Lewis to the shop to equip men of color with mental health strategies and coping skills.
“It can be difficult for men to admit they need help,” Hitch said.
Lewis founded The Confess Project in 2016 and has spoken at schools, universities and businesses across the U.S. He has been a part of dozens of Cutting Edge Conversations at barber shops in southern and midwestern states.
“Knowing the Conway community has access to barbers trained by the Confess Project is comforting because it shows we are actively trying to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. We need more mental health awareness advocates in general, but especially in the black community, where our population is less likely to seek professional assistance,” Parks said. “I cannot think of a better way to bridge the gap to these services then training the barbers we already see weekly.”
Of all the barber shops Lewis could have chosen to be featured with him on the Today Show, he chose the Picture Perfect team.
“He chose this barber shop because it was sincere and intertwined with the project,” Brown said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be chosen. We do care about the community and helping Conway be a better place.”
Beyond being a partner with The Confess Project, the Picture Perfect team wants to encourage physical health. To that end, the owners are renovating an extra room in the back of the barber shop to be a community gymnasium, where residents can come work out at no charge. In addition to being a barber, Frye is also a personal trainer. Once the renovations are complete, he will use some of his free time to assist community members in the gym.
The team has already acquired some gym equipment and is in the process of insulating and finishing out the space. Brown has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for renovations. To learn more about Picture Perfect’s mission or to access the GoFundMe page, visit Picture Perfect Barbershop on Facebook.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
