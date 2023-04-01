Picture Perfect Barbershop in Conway on Prince Street was severely damaged after an electrical fire engulfed the business in the overnight hours of March 26.
Picture Perfect Barbershop is a Black-owned business that is known for training its barbers to become mental health advocates with the goal of teaching Black men mental health strategies, coping skills and to break the stigma around mental health in the Black community.
Carlin Brown, the owner of the barbershop, said he was in bed when he first got the call about the fire.
“Once the fire was under control, I went inside to look at the damage,” he said. “Everything was basically demolished, it was total chaos. I couldn’t believe it.”
Brown is currently in the process of looking for a new location for the shop, but in the meantime employees of the barbershop have set up a GoFundMe in order to raise money to rebuild an important pillar of Conway’s Black community.
The GoFundMe can be found at https://gf.me/v/c/lmgs/rebuild-picture-perfect -barbershop and Brown also welcomes donations such as mirrors or “anything a barber shop can use” as well as volunteers to help with the move and “words of comfort.”
“A lot of people depend on this shop,” he said. “It’s imperative that we move fast and get back to work.”
Picture Perfect Barbershop first opened in 2014 and currently employs six barbers, a stylist and serves hundreds of customers a week.
The barbershop also featured an arcade room in the back that was also completely destroyed in the fire.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
