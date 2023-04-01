Picture Perfect Barbershop in Conway on Prince Street was severely damaged after an electrical fire engulfed the business in the overnight hours of March 26.

Picture Perfect Barbershop is a Black-owned business that is known for training its barbers to become mental health advocates with the goal of teaching Black men mental health strategies, coping skills and to break the stigma around mental health in the Black community.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

