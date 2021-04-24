The local blood supply needs immediate replenishment, pushed to its limits by increased blood usage from hospitals and the lowest level of donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Arkansas Blood Institute joins blood centers across the nation who are seeing declines in donations, resulting in dramatically decreased levels of available blood. ABI usually has a three- to five-day supply of lifesaving blood available, but is well below that mark now.
“As a nation, we’re experiencing a shortage of available blood,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’ve battled COVID for more than a year, but we could never have expected that these closing months of the pandemic would bring our most critical period of blood need. America is coming back to life, but we just don’t have a stable blood supply, locally or at a national level.”
Hospital usage of various blood products has surged to its highest level in ABI’s 44-year history, as patients return to routine medical care and trauma-related needs increase. Routine donations are also sharply down from previous levels, as many donors report confusion about their eligibility to donate before or after a COVID vaccination.
While vaccination isn’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, as long as they feel well. Each donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at 877-340-8777 or arkbi.org
