Local mom and pop store, Zellner’s Appliance and TV, celebrated its 50-year business anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 20.

The celebration began with Chamber Area of Commerce Director of Sales and Member Engagement Leo Cummings allowing the family to cut a ribbon in honor of Bill and Judy Zellner running their business for half a century. Because of the pandemic, they postponed the celebration until this year.

