Local mom and pop store, Zellner’s Appliance and TV, celebrated its 50-year business anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 20.
The celebration began with Chamber Area of Commerce Director of Sales and Member Engagement Leo Cummings allowing the family to cut a ribbon in honor of Bill and Judy Zellner running their business for half a century. Because of the pandemic, they postponed the celebration until this year.
“That rock of the economy here is small businesses, right? So it’s an exciting day for us to be able to participate and celebrate with you guys to celebrate this 50 years and the next 50,” Cummings said.
The couple’s children, Barry Zellner and Julie McDonald, presented a surprise video for them in which community members, family and friends congratulated them on 50 years of service.
Bill and Judy Zellner have served the central Arkansas community since 1971, when they opened their first appliance store on Front Street.
Bill was in the first graduating class at Petit Jean Vocational-Technical College, now the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM). Prior to starting his own retail business, he started out as an appliance serviceman.
Judy taught for 11 years, up until 1974 when she retired from teaching to focus on the store full-time. She has no plans to retire immediately but will work less frequently until the store is ready to be taken over.
“[Judy] has built a tremendous following. People appreciate the time she’s got when they come to shop, and then they appreciate the fact that she’s got it in inventory and she can deliver where the competition has a two week wait. That’s made a tremendous difference for our business,” Bill Zellner said.
Chris McDonald, husband to Julie since 1997, is learning the ins and outs of the business so he can be more involved and eventually take it over.
“He’s doing a good job. [Chris] was in the computer business and it’s just worked out great that he’s willing to come in here,” Judy Zellner said.
He helped Zellner’s update its website, which went live on Oct. 19.
“We made some changes. You will see that it has a lot of functionality. You’ll be able to look at model numbers, you’ll be able to see the pricing. You’ll be able to give us your information and even pay through the website. So look forward to that,” Chris McDonald said.
Not only is he learning all about the products, he is also learning about the customer base. One of his goals for the business is to come up with a new inventory system.
“I love this family, and nothing could make me prouder than to become a part of this business,” Chris McDonald said.
At the celebration, the Zellner family served cake and cupcakes for attendees and even hosted a drawing for the chance to win a 5-quart KitchenAid upright mixer. After the event, the Zellner’s Appliance and TV Facebook page announced Patsy Barnes as the winner of the mixer.
Zellner’s Appliance and TV is located at 2130 Harkrider St. in Conway.
