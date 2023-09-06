Local educational adviser Jamie Ward will deliver the keynote address at the Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project’s annual banquet on Oct. 26, a news release issued by the Kiwanis Club on Tuesday read.
The banquet, set to run from 6-8:30 p.m. at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, will include dinner and entertainment from the Fat Soul Band, a network of musicians in central Arkansas who specialize in sing-along pop, country and rock music.
Ward is the owner of Curricula Concepts, Inc., Conway, Arkansas, a professional development and coaching platform that has delivered assistance to early educators and families of young children for more than 10 years. She described herself as a “fierce advocate for our youngest children and the early-care and education workforce,” the news release read.
The Bookcase Project banquet is a ticketed event that benefits the construction of bookcases that are awarded to 50 Faulkner County preschoolers enrolled in Head Start. Since the founding of the project in 2005, 950 bookcases and starter sets of books have been awarded to county students.
“The purpose of our literacy initiative is to reverse this trend and reduce the percentage of students who need additional support in reading,” Bookcase Project chair Richard S. Plotkin said, per the news release. “We are committed to working with families, educators and community organizations to enhance the potential of bookcase recipients at all levels of education and in their chosen profession. We owe it to these children.”
Individual tickets for the banquet cost $25. A “sponsor’s table” of eight seats is available for $250. To order tickets, email Plotkin at rsplotkin@conwaycorp.net.
