Local educational adviser Jamie Ward will deliver the keynote address at the Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project’s annual banquet on Oct. 26, a news release issued by the Kiwanis Club on Tuesday read.

The banquet, set to run from 6-8:30 p.m. at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, will include dinner and entertainment from the Fat Soul Band, a network of musicians in central Arkansas who specialize in sing-along pop, country and rock music.

