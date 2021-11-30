Multiple local businesses and organizations are asking for donations from the public in observation of the annual Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.
Giving Tuesday started in 2012 in New York City as a day that encouraged people to do donate to local businesses, and is now an independent nonprofit and movement observed all over the world on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Arkansas PBS is encouraging the public to tune into the station throughout the day as it aims for a goal of $20,000 in donations to the network to further its commitment to in-depth news, education, entertainment and community outreach.
“In the fast pace of daily life, it’s important to recognize and value the things that we can absolutely rely upon,” Marge Betley, the Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO, said. “Arkansans know they can turn to Arkansas PBS for trustworthy news, insightful conversation, thrilling discoveries and inspiring moments, from around the world and across our state.”
Arkansas PBS Ambassadors Circle members will match all donations to the network on Giving Tuesday up to $20,000. The money raised will go toward supporting the furthering the network’s goal of keeping Arkansas PBS “a safe place for children to learn, a deeper look at issues and events from around the world and local communities, world travel from the comfort of home, incredible drama, music, science, history and documentaries, and stories about the people, places and events that make life in The Natural State so remarkable.”
“Arkansas PBS knows that it can turn to Arkansans for the generous support we need to keep this vital public service strong,” Batley said. “Let’s move ahead, together, and ensure that Arkansas PBS stays strong for viewers and lifelong learners across The Natural State.”
All donations to Arkansas PBS can be made at myarpbs.org/donate or by calling 1-800-662-2386.
St. Joseph School in Conway is also observing Giving Tuesday by accepting donations that will go toward the St. Joseph School Annual Fund.
“Safety is very much a top priority at St. Joseph,” the school’s Giving Tuesday campaign said. “That is why this year’s Annual Fund is for the purchase of a much needed new bus to replace our aging busses currently in use.”
Those who wish to donate to St. Joseph School’s Annual Fund for Giving Tuesday can do so by visiting https://www.stjosephconway.org/page/annual-fund or by calling 501-327-5528 for other ways to give.
“So that we can continue the many fun, education and extracurricular activities we all enjoy, we encourage all to give to the Annual fund,” the school’s website said.
The Arkansas Red Cross is also accepting donations for Giving Tuesday in two different ways. One was the organization is asking for help is financially due to the past year being one of the nation having one of the most active sever weather in years with having a new major relief effort every 11 days.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Lori Arnold, Greater Arkansas executive director, said. “This Giving Tuesday and holiday season, we ask everyone to join us by making a financial donation to help us provide ongoing support to our communities when emergencies happen.”
The Red Cross is also asking for help on Giving Tuesday with blood donations as 2021 has seen a decrease in new blood donors and the lowest blood supply in over a decade.
“We also ask those who aren’t in a position to help financially, to consider volunteering time to our mission or donating blood,” Arnold said. “We are thankful to our donors who give financially, to those who give time to volunteer and to those who donate blood. Each of these actions make a significant difference to someone in need and may also save lives.”
For information on how to donate, visit Redcross.org.
Many other businesses and organizations across Conway, the state, the nation and the world are accepting donations throughout Giving Tuesday so those who wish to donate to other organizations can look online and on social media to see who else is celebrating.
