As COVID-19 continues, The UPS Store located at 500 Amity Road and CARSTAR A&J Collision are teaming up to help those affected by providing free hand sanitizer to customers.
“The country is in a tough situation right now,” said Amanda Wagler, The UPS Store franchisee. “So, it’s necessary that we pull together and help out where we can.”
As there is no clear end in sight, both businesses will offer free hand sanitizer to individuals in the community. The hand sanitizer, bottled and labeled at each store, is available one per family and comes with a free refill.
Both The UPS Store and CARSTAR A&J Collision are open as essential businesses. The stores are working together to meet the community’s needs and assist essential workers and those working from home during this time.
“We truly want to be of service to our community for as long as it takes. We also have a number of services that may assist those working from home,” says Jody Gatchell, franchisee of CARSTAR A&J Collision.
In addition, The UPS Store highlights local heroes and announces winners from a drawing based on their Facebook page every week. The winner is awarded a $25 gift card to thank them for their service.
The UPS Store location’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit locations.theups store.com/6777, call 501-358-6160 or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheUPS Store6777.
