The Mayflower-based Jamison Alexander Success Center hosted its annual Therapeutic Day Giveaway last Saturday at the Mayflower Middle School Gymnasium.
A partnership of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) and the center, the two-hour event allowed children from the area to play games and do other activities. In addition to the two law enforcement agencies, the Mayflower Public Library was on-site at the event.
“Our hearts overflowed with joy and happiness from the amazing support so many businesses, friends and families showed students during our Therapeutic Day event,” the Jamison Alexander Success Center stated via social media on Sunday. “We couldn’t have pulled off this wonderful event without your support.”
On Monday, the MPD stated their officers “had a great time” at the event.
“Chief Hunter, Lt. Decker, School Resource Officer Patterson and Public Information Officer Skaggs were honored to be presented with a special memory book and picture puzzle featuring officers with Mayflower Police Department,” the MPD statement read. “We enjoy working with all of the kids, and we hope every family had a wonderful experience.”
Motivational speaker John Kopta spoke to students at the beginning of Saturday’s event.
“John Kopta has traveled to over 30 countries and has spoken to well over a million people in person,” a flier about the giveaway event previously issued by the FCSO read. “John’s message of hope and inspiration, along with the world-record feats of strength such as blowing up hot water bottles until they explode and ripping phone books, will keep the audience on the edge of their seats no matter what the age.”
The Therapeutic Day Giveaway is one of many events the Jamison Alexander Success Center puts on throughout the year. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, it promotes “one-on-one mentoring to youth in the community,” the center’s website read.
In June, the FCSO and MPD partnered with the center in its Young Authors Initiative and Book Signing. As part of the initiative, 11 students involved at the center got the opportunity to write their own books that Bearapy Bookshelf, a resource that gives families access to books and other materials that focus on social and emotional skills, helped to publish.
The center has made additional headlines in the Log Cabin before. The Arkansas Community Foundation and the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collective selected the center to receive a $25,000 grant in June 2021. Later that year, in December 2021, the United Way of Central Arkansas selected the center to receive a $2,000 mini grant to provide care packages for local youth suffering from mental health issues.
Additionally, the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network selected the center one of 28 afterschool learning programs in the state to receive a grant award.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
