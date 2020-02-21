The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton is the site of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Off the Clock event of 2020.
The free event is open to the public and will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at UACCM’s Workforce Training Center, located at 1537 University Boulevard in Morrilton.
The $13 million Workforce Training Center opened in 2018 to provide classrooms and lab space for auto service technology, welding, HVAC, and industrial maintenance and mechanics technology. Guests will be able to tour the nearly 54,000-square-foot facility during the event and will also enjoy food from area restaurants and live music from the Akeem Kemp Band. No RSVP is required.
The event is also an opportunity to welcome and congratulate Lisa Willenberg, UACCM’s new chancellor. Willenberg is the first woman to serve as the highest-ranking administrator at the institution and only the fourth leader of the college since it opened in 1963. Before taking on the role of chancellor on Nov. 1, 2019, Willenberg worked at UACCM for 27 years, starting as a general accountant and later becoming vice chancellor for finance and operations in 2011.
Off Clock: UACCM is a partnership with the Morrilton Area Chamber of Commerce and is underwritten by Virco, Green Bay Packaging, Express Employment Professionals, Crafton Tull, Koontz Electric Company, Crow Group, Wayne Smith Trucking, and H+N Architects. Garcia Wealth Management is a supporter sponsor.
