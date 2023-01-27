A local church will host a Jumble Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to benefit a mission serving orphans and widows of the Kipsongo Slum in Kitale, Kenya. Items for sale include furniture, household items, decor, tools, toys, jewelry and accessories, working electronics and more. The sale will be indoor in the east wing of First Presbyterian Church on 2400 Prince Street. There is no entrance fee, and the public is invited to attend.

Kenyan nationals Pastor Richard and Hellen Makani founded Seeds Ministries 20 years ago after observing orphaned children searching for food and living in the garbage dumps of the Kipsongo Slum in Kitale. Moved to feed the children, the effort gradually added education, health and housing components, along with mentorship and eventual support for higher education and career planning for the students. They also extended many of the services to another underserved population of widows in the community. The Makanis pastor a thriving Christian church of their founding in the Kipsongo area.

