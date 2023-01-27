A local church will host a Jumble Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to benefit a mission serving orphans and widows of the Kipsongo Slum in Kitale, Kenya. Items for sale include furniture, household items, decor, tools, toys, jewelry and accessories, working electronics and more. The sale will be indoor in the east wing of First Presbyterian Church on 2400 Prince Street. There is no entrance fee, and the public is invited to attend.
Kenyan nationals Pastor Richard and Hellen Makani founded Seeds Ministries 20 years ago after observing orphaned children searching for food and living in the garbage dumps of the Kipsongo Slum in Kitale. Moved to feed the children, the effort gradually added education, health and housing components, along with mentorship and eventual support for higher education and career planning for the students. They also extended many of the services to another underserved population of widows in the community. The Makanis pastor a thriving Christian church of their founding in the Kipsongo area.
Local Conway residents Mark and Linda Cooper began participating in the medical mission in its early stages and are ardent supporters and Conway liaisons to the ministry. The Coopers brought awareness of the mission to elementary children in Conway by sponsorship of an annual “chicken dance marathon” that raised funds to demonstrate children helping children. Support of Seeds Ministries continues today through Chicks for Children Foundation, and more information can be found at www.chicksforchildren.org.
First Presbyterian is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. (PCUSA). By virtue of its environmental stewardship initiatives and practices, the church has earned the EarthCare Congregation designation from its PCUSA denomination and more recently was the first church in Arkansas to be certified as a Cool Congregation by the national Interfaith Power & Light organization for demonstrating a substantial reduction in carbon usage over a multi-year period. First Presbyterian, Conway, has also earned status in the PCUSA as a Matthew 25 congregation which intentionally seeks to address issues of racism, poverty and justice in all its practices.
For information about the Jumble Sale or the ministry in Kitale, visit www.fpcconway.org or call the church office at 501-329-6483.
