The Faulkner County Unit of Church Women United held its annual Human Rights celebration on Oct. 7 at First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Each year, this service is celebrated to help educate and embrace the principles of human equality and dignity and the commitment to respect and protect the rights of all people. During the celebration, local units are encouraged to recognize a person who has been working in the field of human rights in their communities. At the Oct. 7 service, the Faulkner County Unit presented Veletta Cummings of Conway with Church Women United’s Human Rights Award. Thirty years ago, Cummings saw a need in Conway and gathered seven friends together and asked them to commit to making a $10 a month donation, visiting the sick and shut-ins, sending cards to those who needed encouragement and helping people in need.
The group named themselves Cheerful Givers, with 2 Corinthians 9: 7-9 as their inspiration. As the word spread of this group’s work, more and more people asked for help with utility bills, rent, and even burials, so the group expanded and had fundraisers to assist with those needs. They have also provided book scholarships to college students through the years. Despite her own health challenges, Cummings still serves as president of the group. Although not able to do what they once did, especially during the months of the pandemic, the members of Cheerful Givers have continued to be encouragers and donate money to agencies in our community who offer financial assistance to those in need. Church Women United is an inclusive ecumenical Christian Women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity and empowering women to work towards a world of peace and justice. More information can be found at www.churchwomenunited.net or by contacting local member Jamie Bird, at jsbird@conwaycorp.net.
