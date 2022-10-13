Church united

Pictured with the Human Rights award recipient, Veletta Cummings (seated), are other members of Cheerful Givers (l. to r.) Sandra Bell, Ann Mattison Howard, Ruthie Pippins, Betty Hightower and Stella Morris.

 Submitted photo

The Faulkner County Unit of Church Women United held its annual Human Rights celebration on Oct. 7 at First United Methodist Church in Conway.

Each year, this service is celebrated to help educate and embrace the principles of human equality and dignity and the commitment to respect and protect the rights of all people. During the celebration, local units are encouraged to recognize a person who has been working in the field of human rights in their communities. At the Oct. 7 service, the Faulkner County Unit presented Veletta Cummings of Conway with Church Women United’s Human Rights Award. Thirty years ago, Cummings saw a need in Conway and gathered seven friends together and asked them to commit to making a $10 a month donation, visiting the sick and shut-ins, sending cards to those who needed encouragement and helping people in need.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.