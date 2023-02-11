Black churches in the Conway area are set to come together to hold a Community Black History Celebration event on Feb. 26.
The celebration will be held in Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Square Park at 2:30 p.m. will the goal of seeing the community come together in order to bring unity and celebrate Black heritage and history.
The event will start with a prayer of unity from Bishop Frank Stewart of Agape Community Church followed by a scripture welcome from Bishop Frank Anderson from the New Zion Temple Church of God In Christ.
Other speakers currently scheduled for the event include Mayor Bart Castleberry and the Conway Diversity & Economic Development Coordinator Shawanna Rodgers, Pastor Forrest C. Cooper of Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor E. C. Maltbia of True Holiness Church.
There will be other Black History Month related events in MLK Square Park this month, including a sculpture dedication on Feb. 16 at noon.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
