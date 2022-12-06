On Thanksgiving Day, Lanita Hammett received her Certified Clogging Instructor (CCI) professional designation credentials from the C.L.O.G. organization at the national convention in Austin, Texas.
The CCI program requires earning mandatory points by completing online and classroom training, making instructional clogging videos and teaching original choreography in a workshop setting. Hammett also earned elective points by teaching various levels of clogging to the Konway Kickers throughout the year, submitting additional original choreography, teaching at various workshops in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas, being a member of both the Arkansas and Texas Clogging Councils, and completing multiple professional and personal development seminars.
Once all mandatory points, elective points and required coursework were completed, Hammett had to pass a written test covering history, choreography, writing successful cue sheets, leadership, studio management, marketing, sound and voice production, microphone technique and instructional skills. The final, practical portion of her examination was held on Thanksgiving Day. She taught her original dance choreography to Don’t Be Cruel by Elvis to cloggers from all over the country.
Other instructions receiving certification in Austin were Dan Rowan from Arizona, Danna Holub from Texas, Barb Bias from Oklahoma, Brenda Jordan from Texas, Tom Sileo from Virginia and Donna Petherbridge from North Carolina.
Hammett will start another beginner clogging class with the Konway Kickers in January. Anyone needing additional information about clogging lessons may contact her at 501-889-4679 or Donna Bivins at 501-733-2504.
