On Thanksgiving Day, Lanita Hammett received her Certified Clogging Instructor (CCI) professional designation credentials from the C.L.O.G. organization at the national convention in Austin, Texas.

The CCI program requires earning mandatory points by completing online and classroom training, making instructional clogging videos and teaching original choreography in a workshop setting. Hammett also earned elective points by teaching various levels of clogging to the Konway Kickers throughout the year, submitting additional original choreography, teaching at various workshops in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas, being a member of both the Arkansas and Texas Clogging Councils, and completing multiple professional and personal development seminars.

