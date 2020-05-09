The three local colleges are making plans for the fall semester.
The University of Central Arkansas announced Friday it will resume normal procedures on campus for the fall semester.
UCA President Houston Davis said that after talking with campus leadership and health officials, classes are set to begin on Aug. 20.
Teams are working to clean and sanitize all campus buildings to ensure a safe transition back to campus, Davis said.
The university will also develop plans to facilitate social distancing in the classrooms. This could include possible changes in class scheduling and locations, ensuring a safe plan for housing and supporting students in the residence halls, and considering proper use of face coverings in closed spaces.
Davis said that with the changing nature of the coronavirus, the university has planned for several additional scenarios and are prepared to modify if necessary. The health and well-being of the students and campus community are the top priority, Davis said.
He said the student health clinic will be prepared to test, trace and isolate members of the campus community if they test positive for COVID-19.
The Hendrix College Board of Trustees met remotely Friday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and the 2020-2021 academic year, spokesman Amy Forbus said.
“Hendrix plans to begin fall semester classes on Tuesday, Aug. 25,” Forbus said in an email statement. “Current students have already registered for classes and campus housing for the fall, and we continue to receive deposits from new students and receive new applications for admission for the fall semester.”
The school’s intent is to start the fall semester with in-person classes “with the necessary measures in place on campus to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community.”
“However, we continue to plan for multiple scenarios and will be prepared to adjust our plans as needed,” she said. “We will continue to share details with our community as well as online at www.hendrix.edu/coro navirus as soon as they are finalized.”
Central Baptist College plans to release its plan early next week after contacting faculty and staff, CBC spokesman Sancy Faulk said.
The Log Cabin Democrat will release updates when they become available.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
