Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently established a memorial fund for a longtime chapter member and educator in the Vilonia School District.
Through the fund, “Instilling a Love to Read,” the DAR chapter is donating social studies-themed books to libraries in elementary and/or primary schools in Faulkner County in memory of Carolyn Sue Frazier, who died Aug. 20, 2019. Recipients of the first sets of books were Vilonia Elementary School and Vilonia Primary School.
Kimberly Jones of Vilonia, regent, Cadron Post Chapter, said, “Carolyn joined DAR when she was 18 years old. She taught in the Vilonia School District for 38 years and had a love of helping children love to read … she told me that was her greatest joy in teaching.”
Faith Fisher, library media specialist at Vilonia Elementary School, accepted a set of six library books before school started in August.
“Mrs. Frazier made readers out of so many children,” said Fisher, who has placed a memorial plaque and photo of Frazier in each book.
For more information on the memorial fund or DAR, contact Jones at kimberlyl jones12@gmail.com.
