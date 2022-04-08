Service to veterans is one of the main objectives of Cadron Post Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Chapter members are working toward fulfilling that objective now, as they prepare to sponsor the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, on the parking lot of Antioch Baptist Church, 150 Amity Road in Conway.
There will be a short opening ceremony at 10 a.m., with the Posting of the Colors by the JROTC Color Guard from Conway High School, followed by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the National Anthem. Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker will be the guest speaker.
All veterans, active-duty military and their families as well as local school groups and area community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers.
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide, including those in Arkansas.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America executive director, said. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a WAA corporate sponsor, specifically supporting the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit as it travels across the country. DAR is a volunteer women’s service organization with more than 185,000 members, who seek to honor their revolutionary ancestors and promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism in their communities. The partnership between DAR and WAA helps to ensure communities across the United States learn the indelible mark our veterans have on our country and the value of honoring their sacrifices.
Cadron Post Chapter Regent Kimberly Jones said the missions of the two organizations are similar.
“NSDAR promotes historic preservation, patriotism and education,” Jones said. “WAA’s mission is remember … honor … teach.”
Visitors to the April 19 event will have an opportunity to sponsor wreaths as well. Jones said in 2021, 23 Arkansas DAR chapters were registered group sponsors, sponsoring 1,180 wreaths in Arkansas, which were placed in cemeteries across the state including the Little Rock National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fort Smith National Cemetery and Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye.
Conway is among 15 cities in Arkansas that will host the mobile education exhibit during April.
Among Cadron Post members are two veterans – Lydia Blue of Greenbrier and Karen Holmes of Conway.
Blue, 68, joined the Navy in 1971.
“Dreams absolutely do come true,” Blue said. “At the age of 12, I resolved myself to enlisting in the Navy when I graduated from high school. I remember clearly that my mother was not too keen on the idea and thought (prayed) I would make a different career choice when the time came.
“I’m extremely proud to say I come from a family who were proud to serve their country,” she said. “It began on a mountain in West Virginia with seven uncles volunteering during World War II. Presently, numerous family members are serving in many different branches of the military.”
Blue said to please her mother, after graduation in June 1971, she worked as a legal assistant with a law firm in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
“Four months later I was on an airplane heading to Navy boot camp in Bainbridge, Maryland,” she said, smiling. “I reported to my first duty station at Training Squadron 29 (VT-29), Corpus Christi, Texas, in December 1971 as a Seaman Apprentice. The adventure began. I loved meeting so many different types of people from all over the world sharing their culture.
My job in the Navy was in the administration field as a Yeoman, usually assigned clerical duties in the captain’s office.
“I was transferred to Commander, Fleet Air Reconnaissance in Alameda, California, from November 1972 to July 1973,” she said. “During this time, our country’s involvement in the Vietnam War was ending and POWs were returning home. Our command was tasked with retrieving and organizing personnel records, documents and photos on each POW.
“I returned to VT-29 and worked in Student Control until the command was disestablished in January 1977,” Blue said. “Our command trained Naval Flight Officers who completed air indoctrination training in Pensacola, Florida. We also trained foreign students from Germany, Italy and Iran. My daughter, Demetria Meadows, was born in the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. My hospital bill was $6.
“I was transferred to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia, assigned to the Admin Department,” she said. “My son, Garrett Blue, was born in Portsmouth Naval Hospital. My hospital bill was $12. I chose not to reenlist and was discharged in December 1977. My family and I returned home to Cleveland, Ohio.
“After 10 months of civilian life, I reenlisted in the Navy in September 1978 and processed through Navy Recruiting Dallas, Texas,” she said. “I remained assigned to Navy recruiting commands until I retired in 1993. While serving at Navy Recruiting Districts Dallas, Cleveland, San Antonio, and Little Rock, Navy Recruiting Area SEVEN in Dallas, Texas, and Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit, Pensacola, Florida, I processed numerous applicants for enlistment or assigned as Admin Department Head.
“I retired as a Senior Chief Yeoman with 21 1/2 years active duty,” she said. “My husband of 37 years, James Blue, also served in the Navy. He retired with 33 years active duty service. Sadly, he passed away in January 2020.
“I loved my time in the Navy,” she said. “If I could go back in time, I would do it all over again. It was very gratifying and rewarding to serve this great country of ours. Whether on American or foreign soil, every active service member or veteran, at one time or another, has sacrificed themselves to put others first. It feels wonderful to witness young people answer the call to serve. It fills my heart with pride.”
Blue joined Cadron Post Chapter, DAR, in October 2021.
“I am very thankful to my cousin who maintains our family genealogy,” she said. “It is very rewarding to know my family legacy to serve is rooted in history at far back as the American Revolution.”
Holmes, 57, joined the Air Force in 1986.
“I was at a crossroads between college and family, so I decided to follow my dad and my grandfather into the Air Force,” she said. “I served almost eight years active duty and two years in the Reserves.
“While stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base, I was a Pharmacy Technician for 3 1/2 years then I retrained into Information Management in the 2nd Mobile Aerial Support Squadron as NCOIC of Squadron Operations,” she said. “I was stationed at Falcon AFB in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the Satellite Division. While in the Reserves, I was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base with the 96th Mobile Aerial Support Squadron. I received an honorable discharge in 1995.
“My maternal grandfather retired as a full colonel and my dad was an Air Force NCO (non-commissioned officer),” she said. “They were at the same base where dad met my mother as she was lifeguarding at the base pool. My paternal grandfather and my uncle were in the Navy.”
Holmes said she “treasures” her time in the Air Force.
“I was raised in a very patriotic family but everything I had learned didn’t compare to the pride I had in my country when I first put on my uniform,” she said. “I learned professional skills, life skills, the value of serving others and working as a team with others to accomplish a common goal. I also learned that I’m more capable than I had every believed I could be.”
Holmes participated in the wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 18, 2021, at Little Rock National Cemetery.
“I had volunteered at the wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington while working for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and I hadn’t had the chance to participate again until now,” she said. “This past year I didn’t just lay the wreaths; I read each headstone and said a short thank-you prayer. I felt honored to be of service to past brothers and sisters in arms.
“Without veterans, there wouldn’t be life as we know it,” Holmes said. ‘America land of the Free, Because of the Brave’ … We see this on shirts, bumper stickers, plaques, etc. The words are truth and I want to honor that truth and so should we all.”
Holmes joined Cadron Post Chapter, DAR, in September 2019.
“By sponsoring the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, our chapter members are adding action to our faith and beliefs,” she said. “I’m so proud to be part of an organization that daily continues to support our veterans along with active-duty military in so many wonderful ways. It is our privilege to help spread the word through our actions and being able to educate the public about an amazing opportunity offers a way for others to also show their patriotism and support for our veterans.”
Social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place during the April 19 exhibit’s visit to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations for large gatherings.
For more information on the April 19 event, email cadron.post.chapter@ arkansas-dar.org.
