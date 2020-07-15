Elijah Bailey, a 2020 graduate of St. Joseph School, began his education and training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York on Monday.
Bailey received his appointment notification from Congressman French Hill in March.
Such appointments are competitive as West Point only accepts 10 students out of every 100 who apply.
Along with being his senior class valedictorian, Bailey was an honor graduate, a member of the National Honor Society, a Boys State delegate and the male recipient of the school’s Father Dellert Award for overall excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.