Beginning next week, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Local Health Units across the state.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart. People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose.
Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment may call the health unit closest to them or the statewide vaccine call-line at 1-800-985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Health units are in every county in the state.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the health unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will still be available at no charge.
The COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous reviews that have proven them to be both safe and effective. The COVID-19 vaccine protects not only the person receiving the vaccine but the person’s family, friends, and community from getting COVID-19. If a person does get COVID-19, it will help prevent them from getting a severe case that could lead to hospitalization or even death. You can learn more about the vaccine and the ADH vaccination plan at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.
For more information, including health unit locations, phone numbers and services, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.
