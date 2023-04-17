Three St. Joseph High School students who are first-year enrollees in the Conway Career Center’s welding class finished a close second place to a more experienced Greers Ferry Westside team at the Arkansas SkillsUSA competition held at the Hot Springs Convention Center on April 11-12.
Silver Medalists Nicholas Covington, Logan Simon and Wade Simon were given the project of building a welding table and had 6.5 hours to complete it.
