National Police Week is May 15-21 and local law enforcement have already had events marking the occasion.
The third annual Battle of First Responders Golf Tournament was on Monday at the Nutters Chapel Golf and Country Club.
“This awesome event raises money for much needed equipment for the Faulkner County Reserve Unit,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Special thanks to all of our first responder teams from Faulkner County for their participation. We hope everyone had a great time cheering on their favorite law enforcement, fire department and EMS teams.”
Sunday was designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
The Conway Police Department announced that day it will hold a Fallen Officer Memorial from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Park.
“This event occurs each year to honor fallen officers of Faulkner County. We hope to see you there,” CPD officials said.
Additionally, CPD officials said the week is an opportunity to “honor law enforcement officers for the hard work they put in day in and day out.”
“Police officers do a lot more than just enforce the law. They participate in community outreach and take part in fundraising events,” CPD officials said. “They are counselors, friends, and they have no problem lending a helping hand when needed. If you see an officer this week, please thank them for their service.”
There are an estimated 7,000 officers protecting and serving 3 million Arkansans, the Arkansas House of Representatives said.
“We recognize that a single week is not a sufficient amount of time to honor their continual sacrifices. We hope the legislation enacted in the most recent session helps to support them and their families throughout the year,” House members said in a news release. “In the most recent fiscal session, we passed an appropriation providing a one-time stipend of $5,000 to full-time certified city and county law enforcement officers, as well as probation and parole officers. It also provided for a $2,000 one-time stipend for state troopers. We also increased the budget for Arkansas State Police by a $7.4 million increase to assist in raising the salaries for state troopers.”
In the 2021 regular session, the legislature passed Act 714, which requires a city of first-class to establish a city police department and provide the department with proper resources.
“We also addressed the mental health of our officers by passing Act 747. This bill states law enforcement agencies must assist a law enforcement officer involved in a critical incident in obtaining services that may help the officer recover from psychological effects,” House members said. “We passed legislation that was recommended by the Governor’s Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas. Act 218 limits a law-enforcement agency to two part-time officers for every full-time officer. The task force report noted that the higher ratio of full-time officers would strengthen in-house training and enhance stability.”
The legislature also passed legislation ensuring that “K-9 units get the necessary medical services they need if injured in the line of duty with Act 790 titled Gabo’s Law,” House members said.
“We will continue to explore ways to ensure our law enforcement officers feel safe and protected on the job. We encourage Arkansans to take this week as an opportunity to say thank you and show your appreciation to those who keep your communities safe.”
